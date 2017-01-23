Fredericton’s Cultural Market brings more than 20 countries under one roof

With diversity growing in Fredericton, markets aware of this changing demographic are bound to grow as well. That is what motivated Charit Khatri, Dan Taylor and Ishaque Noory to start Fredericton’s first and only cultural market. The Cultural Market is open every Saturday at the Cultural Centre on Saunders Street.

As an immigrant himself, UNB graduate Kharti knew that people missed the food from home that they couldn’t get in Fredericton.

“We are immigrants as well. The first thing we missed was the food. We thought Fredericton could use something like [the Cultural Market] since there’s multiculturalism in the city,” said Khatri.

About a year and a half later, the market now presents food from over 20 countries.

“There is no place like this where you can just walk in and enjoy food from these different countries,” said Khatri.

And Khatri’s confidence in the market is justified; the vendors at the Cultural Market sell dishes from all around the world, including Russia, India, Vietnam and Columbia.

Food is not the only thing that you can find at the Cultural Market. Other unique items such as jewelry can be found as well.

“We have vendors that sell clothing. One vendor sells jewelries from Columbia,” said Taylor.

While you are at the market, you might also be able to participate in events. Every other week, the market has a like and share contest where anyone that likes the Facebook page and shares the post has an opportunity to win a meal for two.

The Cultural Market also participates in many local events; in fact, Taylor encourages local groups to reach out to collaborate with the market.

Another incentive to visit might be the occasional live performances at the market. Taylor said that they have a special event planned in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

“Every once in awhile we have live entertainment. For instance, we’re probably going to have a Valentine’s Day live entertainment. We’re also going to be giving away red roses to the first 100 women,” said Taylor.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day will take place on Feb. 11.

If you are still not convinced to shop at the market, Taylor added that all of the vendors are local sellers and emphasized the importance of buying locally.

“It’s important to buy local and support the local economy,” said Taylor.